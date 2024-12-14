This house worth USD 2 billion is a symbol of luxury, housing rare features like a snow room, six-floor garage, and temple, while sparking debates about wealth disparity.

Antilia, the luxurious home of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, stands as one of the world’s most expensive private residences. Located on Billionaire’s Row in Mumbai, a neighborhood known for its sky-high property prices, this 27-storey, 400,000-square-foot tower is a symbol of opulence and innovation.

Antilia boasts incredible features, including a temple, an ice cream parlor, and a six-floor garage with space for 168 supercars. Designed by the American architecture firm Perkins & Will, the property was built between 2008 and 2010 at an estimated cost of USD 2 billion (approximately Rs 16,500 crores). The towering mansion also includes nine high-speed elevators, a ballroom, a private theater that seats 50 people, a swimming pool, a spa, and a health center.

One of the home’s most unique features is the snow room, which produces snowflakes from its icy walls. In a city like Mumbai, where temperatures rarely drop below 20°C, this room offers a cool retreat for the family during the scorching summer months.

Antilia almost made its Hollywood debut as a filming location for Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster movie Tenet. However, the residence’s tight security measures meant the production had to relocate.

Despite the grandeur, reports claim that the Ambani family occupies just one of the building’s 27 floors. This has sparked online discussions, with some questioning the need for such a massive structure. Additionally, the location of Antilia has drawn criticism for its contrast with Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, one of the world’s largest slums, situated nearby.

The site of Antilia also has a history. It once housed the Currimbhoy Ebrahim Khoja Orphanage, run by a charity under the Waqf Board. This orphanage, established in 1895, was sold to Antilia Commercial Private Limited before the tower was built.

Critics, including Ratan Tata and filmmaker Prakash Jha, have questioned the morality of building such a lavish property in a city with significant poverty. Tata remarked that wealth should be used to help alleviate hardship, a sentiment echoed by many observers.