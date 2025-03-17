American content creator, Kristen Fischer, has been residing in India for a while. Through her social media presence, she keeps sharing glimpses of her life in the country.

In one of her latest posts, she has shared an adorable montage video of her toddler speaking Hindi words. And it's just incredible!

The video begins with her little munchkin asking for water. "Paani", she says with her captivating baby voice.

Next, the toddler asks her mom to open a toy box, "Mummy kholo" (Mom, open this).

Captioning the heartfelt video, Kristen wrote, "My American baby speaking Hindi will always be one of the cutest things. I can't believe how much she can understand and speak. She doesn't say much, but she does say things in both Hindi and English. This little cutie was born in India, and it is all she knows. She is growing up right".

WATCH

Here's how netizens reacted

"Im falling in love with ur kiddo and his spoken Hindi."kaa hua" is the best", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "I can listen to her all day".

A third joined, "That's so cute", dropping heart emojis.