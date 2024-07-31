Twitter
One of India's biggest houses, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it's worth Rs..., owner is...

Lincoln House is a Grade-III listed mansion, designed in 1933 by British architect Claude Batley. It was originally constructed for the Maharaja of Wankaner, HH Sir Amarsinhji Banesinhji, and his son Pratapsinhji Jhala.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 08:11 AM IST

One of India's biggest houses, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it's worth Rs..., owner is...
Mumbai is home to numerous luxurious properties owned by business tycoons and celebrities. Among these, the Lincoln House belonging to vaccine billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla and his family, stands out. The Poonawallas purchased this iconic property in Mumbai's Breach Candy area from the US government 2015. 

Lincoln House is a Grade-III listed mansion, designed in 1933 by British architect Claude Batley. It was originally constructed for the Maharaja of Wankaner, HH Sir Amarsinhji Banesinhji, and his son Pratapsinhji Jhala. In 1957, the US Government acquired the mansion on a lease for a nominal sum of 18 lacs, using it as the Consulate General of the United States in Mumbai.

In 2011, the US consulate decided to relocate and auctioned the lease rights for Lincoln House. In September 2015, Cyrus Poonawalla, owner of the Serum Institute of India, purchased the property for approximately $113 million (Rs 934 crore).

The sale of Lincoln House led to a significant legal dispute between the US and Indian governments. The Maharashtra authorities halted the sale, and as of 2020, the ownership had not been transferred. Reports indicated that although the sale was supposed to have been completed six years earlier, the US government faced obstacles in finalizing the transaction.

Lincoln House is a 50,000 square feet mansion, capable of accommodating around 40 people. The property is currently guarded by two tall black gates and lacks maintenance, leading to its deteriorated condition. Initially known as Wankaner House, it featured Indo-Saracenic architectural style combined with Art Deco interiors. Valued at Rs 750 crore, Lincoln House remains one of Mumbai's priciest properties.

Adar Poonawalla, Cyrus Poonawalla’s son, and Natasha Poonawalla primarily reside in Pune, where they have a 22-acre farmhouse known as Adar Abad Poonawalla House. However, when in Mumbai, they stay at Lincoln House.

Cyrus Poonawalla, who is the owner of Serum Institute of India, has a net worth of $27 billion, making him the richest healthcare billionaire globally and the third richest person in India. 

