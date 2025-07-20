One bride, two grooms: Why a woman married 2 brothers, know if it’s legal

Two brothers from Himachal Pradesh’s Hatti tribe married the same woman in a traditional polyandrous ceremony called Jodidara in Shillai village.

In a rare but traditional ceremony, two brothers from the Hatti tribe in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district married the same woman under the age-old custom of polyandry. The three-day wedding took place in Shillai village starting July 12 and was attended by hundreds of guests who enjoyed local music and dance. The bride, Sunita Chauhan, married Pradeep and Kapil Negi, two brothers from the same family. The wedding ceremony, locally known as Jodidara or Jajda, is part of the Hatti community’s long-standing cultural practices. While Pradeep works in a government department, Kapil is employed abroad. Both brothers said the marriage was a mutual decision, made openly and proudly in line with their tradition.

“We are proud of our culture and took this step together,” said Pradeep. Kapil added, “We aim to give love and support to our wife as a united family.” Sunita said she was fully aware of the custom and made her decision without any pressure. Polyandry, where a woman marries more than one man, often brothers, was once common among the Hatti tribe, especially in areas like Sirmaur and Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh, and Jaunsar Babar in Uttarakhand. The Hatti community, now recognised as a Scheduled Tribe, follows this practice to prevent the division of family land and maintain unity in joint families.

According to Kundan Singh Shastri, General Secretary of the Kendriya Hatti Samiti, polyandry helped keep ancestral land intact and allowed brothers to live together peacefully. “In remote hilly areas, joint families are stronger and better for survival. This system supported farming and made families more secure,” he explained. The wedding ceremony involves the bride arriving at the groom’s village, followed by a ritual called Seenj, where a priest recites mantras and sprinkles holy water. The couple then receives blessings and jaggery from the Kul Devta (family deity), symbolising a sweet and happy life together.

Although the practice has historical and cultural importance, it is slowly fading. As more people become educated and move to cities for work, traditions like polyandry are becoming less common and are often done privately. Legally, the tradition is recognised under Himachal Pradesh’s revenue laws, and the Himachal Pradesh High Court has acknowledged it under what’s known as the Jodidar Law. Lawyer Ransingh Chauhan noted that such marriages are still common in many villages and are meant to protect family unity and property.