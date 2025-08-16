'Once in lifetime': Tiger, peacock captured together in rare Corbett video, WATCH

Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why
VIRAL
The video posted by naturalist Rakesh Bhatt on Instagram shows India's national animal - the tiger walking behind the national bird - the peacock.
An adorable wildlife moment from Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park has gone viral online this Independence Day.
In the clip, the tiger can be seen walking silently behind the peacock in Corbett, creating a scene that many wildlife lovers have described as a "once in a lifetime" sight.
"Right place, right time, perfect conditions and a special view. Let us promise to respect and protect wildlife. It is the pride of our country and it is our responsibility to protect them with love. Jai Hind," Bhatt captioned the post.
The post has received praise from nature lovers, with viewers calling it an apt reminder of India's rich biodiversity and the importance of conservation.
Watch the video here
Chief Conservator of Forests Dr PM Dhakate also shared the video on Instagram, writing, "An amazing video, our national animal and bird, together in one frame! A perfect symbol of the vibrant spirit of India. Happy Independence Day to all."
Social media reactions
One user wrote, ''A rare, treasured sight to be sure.''
Another user said, ''This is called Mutual Respect.''
A third user commented, ''Lovely video with both the national animal and the national bird in the same frame.''
A fourth user wrote, ''Beast and beauty together.''
