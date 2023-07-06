Once-in-a lifetime-sighting! 20 lions squeezing onto a river bank to drink water, video goes viral

File photo

In the MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa, a pride of lions gathered by a sandy river to quench their thirst. Additionally, this mesmerising instance was captured on camera and exhibits 20 gorgeous lions indulging in an uncommon behavior—drinking water in a straight line.

The picture has been taken and shared by Nadav Ossendryver, founder and CEO of LatestSightings.com, an online community of wildlife adventures.

"It was our final morning out on safari here at the famous MalaMala Game Reserve. As fate had it, the morning started off rather slowly. We had been searching for the elusive leopard, but had no luck in doing so," said Mr Ossendryver.

"As we made our way back to camp, something unexpected happened! It all started with a family of elephants bathing in the Sand River. Even though this may be a common sight on safari, we stopped to watch the elephants play. After all, it was our last drive; we needed to make the most of it."

"And then, as if it were scripted, movement in the background! Two ears at first appeared behind the elephants. We immediately knew it was a lion. That lion came down the ridge and started drinking right in front of us."

"We looked up back onto the sandbank, and suddenly another lion popped out, and another, and another! This was the Kambula Lion Pride that we had found. We began hoping that they would all come down to drink in a line, as lions do on rare occasions. Our prayers were answered!"

Over 4.9 lakh people have watched the video since it was posted on YouTube, and the numbers are still growing. Many people have commented in the comments section as a result of the share.