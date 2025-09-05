Onam Sadhya 2025: From Avial to Payasam, know all 26 traditional dishes served on banana leaf

Onam Sadhya 2025 is a grand vegetarian feast from Kerala featuring 26 traditional dishes served on a banana leaf. From sambar and avial to payasam and pickles, this cultural spread celebrates abundance, unity, and the rich culinary heritage of Kerala during the Onam festival.

Onam, Kerala’s most celebrated festival, is incomplete without the grand Onam Sadhya, a traditional vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf. This elaborate meal is not just about food but also about culture, togetherness, and gratitude. In 2025, the Sadhya remains a symbol of Kerala’s culinary heritage, offering a perfect blend of flavours, colours, and textures.

A full Sadhya can feature more than 26 dishes, each carrying its own significance. Here are some of the traditional items you’ll find:

Key dishes in Onam Sadhya

Rice – the centrepiece of the feast.

Parippu – lentil curry with ghee.

Sambar – tamarind-based lentil stew with vegetables.

Rasam – tangy and spicy soup.

Avial – mixed vegetables in coconut and curd.

Kaalan – yoghurt-based yam or raw banana curry.

Olan – white gourd cooked in coconut milk.

Erissery – pumpkin and beans with coconut.

Kootu Curry – yam, ash gourd, or raw banana with roasted coconut.

Pulissery – buttermilk-based curry with ash gourd.

Thoran – dry stir-fry with coconut (beans, cabbage, or carrot).

Mezhukkupuratti – sautéed vegetables in coconut oil.

Kichadi – curd-based curry with vegetables like bitter gourd.

Pachadi – sweet curd curry with fruits like pineapple.

Inji Curry – tangy ginger-tamarind chutney.

Puliyinchi – sweet-sour tamarind and jaggery mix.

Erisseri Upperi – crispy fried banana chips.

Sharkara Upperi – jaggery-coated banana chips.

Pappadam – crispy lentil wafers.

Pickles – mango, lemon, or gooseberry.

Buttermilk (Moru) – spiced curd drink.

Banana – served ripe as a side.

Ada Pradhaman – rice flakes in jaggery and coconut milk.

Palada Payasam – sweet rice ada dessert with milk.

Parippu Payasam – moong dal and jaggery pudding.

Kesari – semolina sweet with ghee and saffron.

The Onam Sadhya 2025 is not just a feast but an experience of Kerala’s rich culture. With its 26 dishes served on a banana leaf, it celebrates abundance, gratitude, and togetherness, making it a highlight of Onam festivities.

