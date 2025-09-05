Onam Sadhya 2025: From Avial to Payasam, know all 26 traditional dishes served on banana leaf
Onam Sadhya 2025 is a grand vegetarian feast from Kerala featuring 26 traditional dishes served on a banana leaf. From sambar and avial to payasam and pickles, this cultural spread celebrates abundance, unity, and the rich culinary heritage of Kerala during the Onam festival.
Onam, Kerala’s most celebrated festival, is incomplete without the grand Onam Sadhya, a traditional vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf. This elaborate meal is not just about food but also about culture, togetherness, and gratitude. In 2025, the Sadhya remains a symbol of Kerala’s culinary heritage, offering a perfect blend of flavours, colours, and textures.
A full Sadhya can feature more than 26 dishes, each carrying its own significance. Here are some of the traditional items you’ll find:
The Onam Sadhya 2025 is not just a feast but an experience of Kerala’s rich culture. With its 26 dishes served on a banana leaf, it celebrates abundance, gratitude, and togetherness, making it a highlight of Onam festivities.
