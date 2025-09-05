Onam 2025: Significance of Traditional Sadhya feast in Kerala with their must-try recipes

Onam 2025 celebrates Kerala’s Sadhya feast with 25 traditional dishes on banana leaves. From crispy chips to sweet Payasams, discover recipes and the cultural significance of this grand harvest festival.

When it comes to festive feasts, no one can beat the Onam Sadhya in Kerala. Spread across a banana leaf, more than 20 dishes, each delicacy carries a rich history, symbolism, and mouth-watering flavours. As Kerala prepares for Onam 2025, it’s the perfect time to understand the significance of this grand feast, and you can even try making these traditional recipes at home.

What is Onam?

Onam is Kerala’s most cherished harvest festival, celebrated in memory of King Mahabali, a ruler who is believed to visit his people once a year. The festival lasts for 10 days, blending cultural events, rituals, and of course, the grand Sadhya feast.

The heritage of Onam Sadhya

The Malayalam word 'Sadhya' means feasts. It is not just food, it is a cultural expression of unity and prosperity. Served on a fresh banana leaf, the Sadhya symbolises balance, where sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and spicy flavours come together in harmonious unity.

The must-have dishes of Sadhya

Starters: Chips and pickles

Upperi (Banana Chips): Peel raw bananas, slice them thin, and fry them in hot coconut oil until golden crisp, sprinkling salt at the end for a light, crunchy start, which symbolises prosperity.

Sharkara Varatti (Jaggery-coated Banana Chips): Deep-fry thick banana slices till crisp, then toss them in a jaggery syrup flavoured with dry ginger and cardamom, letting them set into sweet golden cubes that represent abundance.

Inji Curry (Ginger-Tamarind Pickle): Fry finely chopped ginger until golden, then simmer with tamarind pulp, jaggery, and green chillies to make a tangy-sweet pickle that balances flavours and helps digestion.

Manga Achar (Mango Pickle) and Naranga Achar (Lemon Pickle): Cube raw mangoes or lemons and mix with chilli powder, salt, mustard seeds, and coconut oil, creating a fiery, tangy taste that will awaken your appetite.

Vegetable curries and stir-fries

Avial: Cook chopped vegetables like yams, drumsticks, beans, and carrots until just tender, then mix with a ground coconut-green chilli paste, curry leaves, and a touch of coconut oil; finally, stir in whisked curd to create this thick, wholesome curry, said to be Bhima’s invention during exile when he combined all leftover vegetables.

Kalan: Boil yams or raw banana with turmeric, black pepper, and chilli, then thicken the curry with a paste of coconut and curd; finish with curry leaves and coconut oil. This hearty dish symbolises endurance in the feasts.

Olan: Simmer ash gourd and cowpeas (Lobia) with green chillies, then add thick coconut milk at the end without boiling, creating a mild, creamy curry.

Erissery: Cook pumpkin and cowpeas with turmeric, salt, and a coconut-cumin paste until tender, then garnish with roasted coconut, curry leaves, and coconut oil, producing a golden curry that represents harvest.

Kootu Curry: Pressure cook yams or raw banana with black chickpeas and spices, then stir in roasted coconut paste and temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves.

Thoran (Cabbage/Beans/Beetroot): Finely chop vegetables like cabbage, beans, or beetroot, and stir-fry with grated coconut, green chillies, and curry leaves in coconut oil, transforming an everyday stir-fry into a festive, vibrant dish of the Sadhya.

Rice and main gravies

Kerala Matta Rice: Wash and soak Kerala red rice, then cook in plenty of water until the grains are soft yet separate. Its earthy flavour and wholesome texture make it the hearty foundation of every Sadhya.

Parippu Curry (Dal with Ghee): Pressure cook moong dal with turmeric and green chillies until soft, mash lightly, and finish with a drizzle of ghee; always served first over rice, it sets the tone for the meal.

Sambar: Cook toor dal until soft, mix with tamarind extract, drumstick, pumpkin, and other vegetables, then add sambar powder; finish with a tempering of mustard seeds, red chilli, and curry leaves in coconut oil, making this tangy-lentil curry the heart of South Indian cuisine.

Rasam: Prepare a thin, tangy broth using tamarind water, black pepper, tomato, garlic, and curry leaves, boil briefly, and temper with mustard seeds and red chilli; this spicy-sour soup aids digestion.

Additional dishes

Papadam: Fry urad dal flour wafers in hot oil until puffed and crisp, serve them on the right side of the banana leaf for the essential crunch alongside soft curries and rice.

Sambharam (Spiced Buttermilk Drink): Whisk together buttermilk with crushed ginger, green chillies, curry leaves, and salt, then serve chilled at the very end of the feast as a refreshing and cooling digestive.

Sweets

Ada Pradhaman: Cook rice ada until soft, then simmer in jaggery syrup and coconut milk with ghee, cardamom, and fried cashews and raisins, creating the rich and royal 'king of payasams,' always served in bowls at the end.

Palada Payasam: Slow-cook rice ada flakes in milk and sugar, stirring continuously with ghee until thick and creamy, then garnish with cashews and raisins, resulting in a temple-style dessert that symbolises purity and celebration.

Parippu Payasam: Roast moong dal until fragrant, cook with jaggery syrup and coconut milk, and finish with ghee, cardamom, and roasted nuts, making this humble yet divine dessert a beloved staple of Onam Sadhya.

