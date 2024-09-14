Twitter
Viral

Onam 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate Kerala's harvest festival

Onam 2024 is a vibrant festival in Kerala celebrating the homecoming of King Mahabali, marked by the grand Onam Sadhya and heartfelt wishes.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 08:13 AM IST

Onam 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate Kerala's harvest festival
Onam 2024
Onam 2024: Onam is a vibrant festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm in Kerala, symbolizing the homecoming of demon King Mahabali. This ten-day festival holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, uniting people from all walks of life to celebrate together, regardless of caste or creed. The festival begins with Atham and progresses through Chithira, Chodi, Vishakham, Anizham, Thrikketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, and culminates on the main day, Thiruvonam, which falls on Sunday, September 15.

On this auspicious day, it is believed that King Mahabali visited Kerala. The celebration includes preparing and serving the grand Onam Sadhya and decorating the main door with rice flour batter to welcome the king.

Here are some affectionate and heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones on this joyous occasion:

"May the spirit of King Mahabali fill your life with endless joy, success, and prosperity. Wishing you a truly Happy Thiruvonam 2024!"

"May your Onam be blessed with the richness of tradition, the sweetness of cherished memories, and the joy of being surrounded by loved ones. Happy Thiruvonam!"

"As you celebrate this special festival, may the unique flavours of life bring you as much joy as the delightful Onam Sadhya. Have a joyful Thiruvonam!"

"May the festival of Onam bring a beautiful fusion of colours and traditions into your life, filling it with positivity and happiness. Happy Thiruvonam!"

"May your Thiruvonam be as vibrant and joyful as your spirit. Here’s to a festival filled with laughter, love, and celebrations. Happy Thiruvonam!"

"Join in the joyous celebrations as we honor King Mahabali’s memory and indulge in the delectable Onam Sadhya. Wishing you a Happy Thiruvonam!"

"Experience the magnificence of Kerala’s traditions with the delightful Onam Sadhya and the thrilling Vallamkali boat races. Have a colourful and joyous Thiruvonam!"

"May your home be filled with love, joy, and peace during this festive season. Wishing you and your family a Happy Thiruvonam 2024!"

"May the year ahead be blessed with abundant fortune and happiness. Sending you warm and heartfelt wishes on this auspicious day. Happy Thiruvonam!"

 

