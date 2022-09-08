Search icon
Kerala: Video of hijab-wearing students dancing their hearts out during Onam celebrations goes viral

In the viral video, many hijab-wearing Wandoor Government Girls Higher Secondary School students can be seen dancing to music while celebrating Onam.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Photo: Twitter (Screengrab)

Onam celebration taking place in a high school in the Wandoor neighbourhood of this district in northern Kerala was caught in a little video clip that has gone viral on social media. In a video that has gone viral and is being extensively viewed on social media, numerous hijab-wearing Wandoor Government Girls Higher Secondary School students can be seen dancing to music while wearing sarees as part of the Onam celebrations that were hosted in their schools.

 

 

Many people are praising it and highlighting it on social media, and some have even drawn comparisons to the Hijab controversy that occurred in the nearby state of Karnataka earlier this year when females wearing the headgear were turned away from various institutions. As the video gained popularity, numerous internet users posted it to their social media accounts.

One such user was known by the handle of Manu Sebastian, and he tweeted this video. A different Twitter user, Comrade Mahabali, tweeted: "Onam celebration at Wandoor Higher Secondary School, Malappuram. Dedicated to the low lives who says Onam is a Hindu festival and to our neighbour state that denied education to Hijab wearing girls ." Shashi Tharoor, a leader in the Congress, is one of the thousands of people who have liked this tweet.

Another tweet by Ashok Swain, Professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University in Sweden, stated, "Onam being celebrated by Hijab-wearing Muslim girls in a school in Kerala—Onam is harvest festival of people of Kerala, not of Hindus only as Hindu right-wing claims!"

Thousands of people have liked this as well. After being restricted for the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Onam is being observed in the state this year with zest and passion.

(With inputs from PTI)

