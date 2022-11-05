On Virat Kohli's birthday, video of his epic dance moves goes viral

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Today marks the 34th birthday of Virat Kohli, the Indian men's cricket team's star batter and former captain. He was born in Delhi on November 5, 1988. The Indian cricketer is currently in Australia to compete in the ICC T20 World Cup. Now on his birthday, an old video of him dancing with West Indian stalwart Chris Gayle has gone viral on social media. The video is shared on @SonySportsNetwk and it has garnered more than 20k views till now.

Things to do when rain stops play

Stay indoors

Dance to entertain

.

.

Watch @imVkohli showcase some dance moves as rains washout the 1st ODI between #WIvIND

.

.#Morecricket #FuriousAndFast #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/RygpUBQKfT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 9, 2019

During India's 2019 tour of the West Indies, their friendship was on display as they entertained the crowd and television viewers during a rain break in an ODI game. As the first match of the series in Guyana came to a close, Kohli and Gayle decided to shake a leg near the pitch. The video quickly went viral, winning the hearts of cricket fans everywhere.

Virat's outstanding performance in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup



Virat has been outstanding in the ongoing mega-event. The right-handed batter has scored 220 runs in four games, with an average of 220 and a strike rate of 144.73. With the exception of the match against Temba Bavuma's South Africa, in which Lungi Ngidi took his wicket, Kohli has looked menacing. Kohli is expected to play next in India's Super 12 match against Craig Ervine's Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.