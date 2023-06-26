Search icon
On camera, Karnataka man slits wife’s alleged lover’s throat, drinks his blood

The incident occurred in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur. His friend captured the horrifying incident on his phone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

Representational Image

A Karnataka man has been arrested for allegedly slitting his friend’s throat and swallowing his blood after suspecting he is having an affair with his wife. 

After suspecting, the accused has been identified as Vijay, and the victim's name is Maresh. 

The incident occurred in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur. His friend captured the horrifying incident on his phone. 

On June 19, Vijay took Maresh to a nearby forest on the pretext of some work. As the argument got more heated, Vijay was accused of using a sharp-edged object to cut Maresh's throat reportedly. Vijay is seen holding his friend down and seemingly drinking his blood in a witness' cell phone video.

John, a friend of Vijay's who was with them, captured the terrifying incident on his cell phone.

After receiving medical attention for his injuries in a hospital, the sufferer is now back at home.

The police have arrested Vijay based on a complaint filed by Maresh.

