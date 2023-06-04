On cam: Woman beats man inside Karnataka bus over eve-teasing

Video of woman beating harrasser in bus goes viral | Photo: Twitter

A video is surfacing on social media that has grabbed the attention of people widely where a woman is beating a man for eve-teasing. Despite her repeated warning over a man's inappropriate attempts to touch her.

The woman warns the man repeatedly but is frustrated by his attempts to touch her on a bus at KR Pete bus stand enrages the woman and she starts to slap him while holding him by his collar.

A woman beat her eve teaser at #KRPete bus stand in #Mandya, #Karnataka.



The lady was travelling in the local bus - the unidentified man was teasing her and tried to touch her inappropriately. Even after she warned- he continued to touch her pic.twitter.com/IDiTtHzFxn June 3, 2023

Read: Viral video: Boy's spellbinding rendition of Kailash Kher's Allah Ke Bande in Delhi Metro wins hearts

This incident occurred in Mandya, a town situated in Karnataka. While the woman takes a firm stand but people around her are seen unbothered and do not support her.