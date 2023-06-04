Search icon
On cam: Woman beats man inside Karnataka bus over eve-teasing

A video of woman beating her harasser is going viral on social media from Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

Video of woman beating harrasser in bus goes viral | Photo: Twitter

A video is surfacing on social media that has grabbed the attention of people widely where a woman is beating a man for eve-teasing. Despite her repeated warning over a man's inappropriate attempts to touch her. 

The woman warns the man repeatedly but is frustrated by his attempts to touch her on a bus at KR Pete bus stand enrages the woman and she starts to slap him while holding him by his collar. 

This incident occurred in Mandya, a town situated in Karnataka. While the woman takes a firm stand but people around her are seen unbothered and do not support her. 

