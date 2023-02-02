Headlines

OMG! Viral video of two-headed anteater stuns internet, watch

But right now, you have to see this video of an anteater that has Twitter befuddled.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

New Delhi: Nature is full of creatures that can take your breath away. There are several videos on the internet that can pique one's interest, whether it's a colourful bird or an odd-looking insect.  But right now, you have to see this video of an anteater that has Twitter befuddled.

The video, shared by Figen, displays an anteater searching for food on the bark of a tree. However, at first glance, the animal appears to have two heads rather than one. It almost appears that the animal has a special genetic mutation that has caused an extra head to grow. “I'm so confused!” Figen captioned the video on Twitter.

If you were taken aback by the video, don't worry; you're not alone. The animal shocked a lot of other people on the internet as the clip has been viewed over 4.4 lakh times, and the numbers are still going up. 

Here’s what netizens think about the viral video

“Wow, that’s totally unique,” posted an individual. “This is totally cool, never saw anything like this,” shared another. “I can’t believe my eyes yet,” expressed a third. A fourth Instagram user commented “Amazement overloaded” while a fifth wrote “OMG”. Many in the comments section also dropped fire emoticons to share their reactions to the viral video.

