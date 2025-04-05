The mother, Shalu Tyagi, a national-level athlete, is already popular on social media for her energetic dance videos.

A mom-daughter duo is winning hearts online with their power-packed dance performance to the iconic Bollywood track ‘Ramta Jogi’. The viral video shows the two dancing in perfect sync, delivering each step with confidence, grace, and unmatched energy.

The mother, Shalu Tyagi, a national-level athlete, is already popular on social media for her energetic dance videos. Dressed in matching white shirts and skirts, she and her daughter brought effortless style and fierce desi vibes to the performance. The video, originally posted on Shalu’s Instagram handle (@shalutyagidance), has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 2.7 million views in just three days.

Shalu Tyagi, who also boasts 1.3 million YouTube subscribers, frequently shares videos with her daughter and friends—each one packed with joy, rhythm, and family bonding. This latest reel, however, seems to have struck a special chord, with social media users calling it "smooth," "stunning," and "just wow."

“Superb dance by duo,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Best daughter-mom jodi… I like every reel just because of this combination.” But it was one particular reaction that summed up the internet’s mood: “Omg, she is just so smooth—literally loved watching her… of course, you too!”

The song they danced to, Ramta Jogi, from the 1999 film Taal, remains a favourite among dancers for its intense beats and dynamic tempo. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik, and composed by A.R. Rahman, it continues to inspire high-energy performances—and this mom-daughter duo just gave it a new life.

Also read: 'Co-star got excited during intimate scene, felt violated', Know in details actress and incident