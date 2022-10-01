Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

OMG! Man moves massive snake with bare hands; Viral video divides Internet

The man picks the snake by its tail and moves it into the forest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

OMG! Man moves massive snake with bare hands; Viral video divides Internet
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: A spine-chilling video of a man moving a gigantic snake casually with bare hands has left Twitter buzzing as the short clip quickly went viral on social media. The video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan is both terrifying and fascinating. 

The viral video features a man approaching a large snake resting in the middle of the road. He then picks the reptile by its tail and moves it into the forest. The giant snake then disappears in the dark. "Your views on it. Going in wildlife habitat & disturbing or saving it from road accident. Video is from important wildlife habitual in south India."Kaswan captioned the video.

READ: Puppy snuggles with sleepy mama in adorable viral video, melts netizens hearts

However, the video has left the internet divided. While some praised the man for removing the serpent from the road, others lambasted him for disturbing the wildlife without first informing forest authorities. "An act of both courage and compassion. Rare combination" a user wrote.  Another said, "What is more important? Disturbing it or saving it?"

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Snake stops play in bizzare first during India-South Africa 2nd T20I
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.