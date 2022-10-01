OMG! Man moves massive snake with bare hands; Viral video divides Internet

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: A spine-chilling video of a man moving a gigantic snake casually with bare hands has left Twitter buzzing as the short clip quickly went viral on social media. The video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan is both terrifying and fascinating.

Your views on it. Going in wildlife habitat & disturbing or saving it from road accident. Video is from important wildlife habitual in south India. @BoskyKhanna pic.twitter.com/7W110lg3CD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 30, 2022

The viral video features a man approaching a large snake resting in the middle of the road. He then picks the reptile by its tail and moves it into the forest. The giant snake then disappears in the dark. "Your views on it. Going in wildlife habitat & disturbing or saving it from road accident. Video is from important wildlife habitual in south India."Kaswan captioned the video.

However, the video has left the internet divided. While some praised the man for removing the serpent from the road, others lambasted him for disturbing the wildlife without first informing forest authorities. "An act of both courage and compassion. Rare combination" a user wrote. Another said, "What is more important? Disturbing it or saving it?"