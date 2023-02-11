'OMG': Jaw-dropping video of cheetah’s agility while catching a deer goes viral

screengrab

Among the many clips that make the internet a captivating place to visit, those that show big cats catching their prey are always a treat to watch. The majority of the videos feature tigers or lions. But today we'd like to show you a video of a cheetah whose agility will simply take your breath away. The video which we are talking about is shared on Twitter by IFS officer Saket Badola and it has amassed a whopping 60,000 views.

Agility is a desirable survival-linked trait in the wild (….and in life) !!

VC: In the video pic.twitter.com/F3Ge11Duqp — Saket Badola IFS (@Saket_Badola) February 10, 2023

The video begins with a cheetah leaping out of the bushes to corner a deer. As the deer tries to leap over the big cat, it performs a spectacular back flip to pounce on the animal. The video concludes with a shot of the cheetah successfully hunting its prey.

The clip has garnered over 60,000 views and many reactions. While one section of the internet was delighted at the antics of the wild cat, most netizens pointed out how unimaginably cheetah has hunted the deer.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“The nine lives of a cat hold true, only due to their agile body and light footing.!” shared an Instagram user. “Agility is a desirable survival-linked trait in the wild (….and in life).... until you meet someone more agile than you !!,” posted another. “7 seconds for hide, jump , attack and a confrontation. Wow , I literally took one minute to write this and it did it in practical.,” commented a third. “That's so me, just running around minding my own business and heading straight for a certain disaster! ” wrote a fourth.