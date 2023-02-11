Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'OMG': Jaw-dropping video of cheetah’s agility while catching a deer goes viral

But today we'd like to show you a video of a cheetah whose agility will simply take your breath away.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

'OMG': Jaw-dropping video of cheetah’s agility while catching a deer goes viral
screengrab

Among the many clips that make the internet a captivating place to visit, those that show big cats catching their prey are always a treat to watch. The majority of the videos feature tigers or lions. But today we'd like to show you a video of a cheetah whose agility will simply take your breath away. The video which we are talking about is shared on Twitter by IFS officer Saket Badola and it has amassed a whopping 60,000 views.

The video begins with a cheetah leaping out of the bushes to corner a deer. As the deer tries to leap over the big cat, it performs a spectacular back flip to pounce on the animal. The video concludes with a shot of the cheetah successfully hunting its prey.

The clip has garnered over 60,000 views and many reactions. While one section of the internet was delighted at the antics of the wild cat, most netizens pointed out how unimaginably cheetah has hunted the deer.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“The nine lives of a cat hold true, only due to their agile body and light footing.!” shared an Instagram user. “Agility is a desirable survival-linked trait in the wild (….and in life).... until you meet someone more agile than you !!,” posted another. “7 seconds for hide, jump , attack and a confrontation. Wow , I literally took one minute to write this and it did it in practical.,” commented a third. “That's so me,  just running around minding my own business and heading straight for a certain disaster! ” wrote a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.