Meet Om Madan Garg, Six year old, becomes youngest Singaporean to complete Everest base camp trek

6 six year old, Indian origin boy becomes youngest Singaporean to complete Everest base camp trek

Indian-origin boy Om Madan Garg has become the youngest Singaporean to finish the Everest Base Camp trek in Nepal at the age of 6. Om reached the south base camp in Nepal with his parents in October after a 10 days long journey. They reached the Nepal base camp situated at an altitude of 5,364 metres, after a trek of 65 km.

Om and his parents started the 10-day trek on September 28, they were accompanied by the guide and two porters reported by the Straits Times newspaper. The family documented the entire journey on their YouTube channel in a seven-part series.

"I want to see the whole world," said Om, the Kindergarten 2 student from Canossaville Preschool whose 65 km trek took him past remote villages, Nepalese temples and monasteries, and scenic vistas of Himalayan mountains like the Everest, Lhotse and Lhotse Sar.

As part of the preparation, the family watched YouTube videos of various trekkers who documented the journey and practised exercise regularly for six months before the trip. "Fort Canning was hard because we had to go up and down the stairs 30 times. But because it was hard when we were training, when we went to Everest Base Camp, it was easy," Om said.

The high-altitude hike, with an elevation gain of about 2,500 m, is a challenge even for adults. From the starting point at the Nepalese village of Lukla, which is at 2,860 m above sea level, the trio headed to the Sherpa capital of Namche Bazaar (3,440 m) and frozen lake bed Gorakshep (5,164 m) before reaching the Everest Base Camp (5,364 m).

The family had originally planned a 13-day trek so that they could go at an easy pace of 5 km a day on the trail. But bad weather conditions meant that their helicopter ride to Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Lukla, notorious for being the most dangerous airport in the world, was held back for two days. The family had to make up for the lost time by covering more distance per day, especially on the first day, when they hiked 12 km to the village of Benkar.

"Om coped and went along, but towards the end, I got a bit of altitude sickness and had headaches. It's a difficult journey because it's all uphill," said Gayatri, a senior physiotherapist, recalling the first day of the trip.