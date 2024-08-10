Twitter
This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Late arrival saves Brazilian man from deadly plane crash that killed 61

Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds

MS Dhoni's ex-business partner files complaint against CSK legend in BCCI, reply has to be given by this date

Bangladesh crisis: Why Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan was forced to resign amid student protests?

Olympics star shows shocking condition of Paris 2024 medal a week after winning it, says, ‘looks like it went to…’

The Olympic star took to social media to raise concerns about the poor quality of the prestigious medal he earned in Paris. He claimed that the medal were not of high quality and had already started to chip off.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 05:57 PM IST

Olympics star shows shocking condition of Paris 2024 medal a week after winning it, says, ‘looks like it went to…’
American skateboarder Nyjah Huston has broken the internet after revealing the shocking condition of the bronze medal that he recently won in the men's street skateboarding event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.  

The Olympic star took to social media to raise concerns about the poor quality of the prestigious medal he earned in Paris. He claimed that the medal were not of high quality and had already started to chip off.

On Thursday, the Laguna Beach-based athlete posted a video on his Instagram story which shows the bronze medal deteriorating after 10 days of winning it in the street skateboarding event.

Huston shared images and commented saying, “These Olympic medals look great when they're brand new," Huston remarked. "But after letting them sit on my skin with some sweat and then letting my friends wear them over the weekend, they're apparently not as high quality as you'd think. The front is beginning to chip off, and parts of the back are completely chipped away."

Nyjah Huston claimed that the medal looked like it went to war, stating, "Medal looks like it went to war and back." 

Olympic organisers became aware of Huston's viral post, with a spokesperson telling the Daily Mail, "Paris 2024 is aware of a social media report from an athlete whose medal is showing damage a few days after it was awarded."

The team of event organizers noted they are teaming up with the organisation in charge of the production and quality of the medals. Together with Huston's National Olympic Committee, they are working to “appraise the medal to understand the circumstances and cause of the damage."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
