Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker dances to 'Kala Chashma' song, watch viral video here

She has been enjoying a lot of attention since returning to India from Paris.

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker has become the talk of the town ever since she won two individual medals in the Paris Olympics 2024. She has been receiving wishes for her historic bronze from fans, family and famous personalities. She has been enjoying a lot of attention since returning to India from Paris. We have seen the Indian shooter in the Olympics showing her skills.

But now a video of the 22-year-old shooter has surfaced on social media which shows her dancing skills. In a viral video, Manu can be seen grooving to the famous song 'Kala Chashma' from Baar Baar Dekho movie along with some school kids during a felicitation ceremony. Check out the viral video here:

Manu Bhaker Dancing on "Kala Chasma " song in a recent School Cultural Programme..



The Olympics champion ManuBhaker #Olympics @ManuBhaker01 pic.twitter.com/Spjzp1OWYm — Randhir Mishra (@randhirmishra96) August 20, 2024

Manu has scripted history by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two individual medals in the same edition of the Olympics.