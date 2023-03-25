Watch: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra grooves to 'Bijlee Bijlee', video goes viral

Neeraj Chopra viral video | Photo: Instagram

A video of Neeraj Chopra dancing his heart out at the Sports Honours Award function is taking rounds on social media. The Olympic gold medalist is now winning hearts with his carefree dance moves. In the video, Neeraj Chopra is seen shaking a leg at the song, 'Bijlee Bijlee' by Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu. Chopra is seen surrounded by influencers Ruhi Dosani, Yash Raj Mukhate and Deepraj Jadhav.

The Sports Honours Award Function was organised by RPSG and Virat Kohli Foundation on Thursday (March 23). The video has garnered many likes and views so far and people are loving this unexplored side of the Javelin player.

Neeraj Chopra's training in Turkey

The Sports Ministry has approved Neeraj Chopra's training in Turkey for two months and it will begin on April 1. Chopra will participate in the Diamond League in May and then he will contest at the World Athletics Championship.