Old woman nails Pushpa's signature steps, video goes viral

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film - 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been very popular across India and people are often seen dancing to its songs and reciting dialogues from the movie in social media viral videos. From the songs of 'Pushpa' to its dialogues, the craze doesn't seem to end.

The hook step of the song 'Sammi Sammi' remains everyone's favorite dance step. From celebrities to common people, everyone is sharing their videos as they shake their legs to this song. Meanwhile, a dance video of an elderly woman is making waves on the internet, where she is seen grooving to the song 'Sammi Sammi' from the movie Pushpa.

This video has been shared on the social media platform Instagram from the handle, 'gieddeandgieddee' with the caption, "Kiska future hai ye - mention" (Whose future is this - mention). The now viral video has been seen by millions of people so far, while more than 4K people have liked the video. Users are not tired of praising the tremendous energy of the old lady dancing to the song.

Netizens are reacting in a positive way to the video. One user wrote, "The dance of the elderly won my heart." On the other hand, another user wrote, "Wow.. what a dance." A third user commented, "I want to be like her." Some are sharing emojis to appreciate her efforts. So you too watch the video here and share your comments.