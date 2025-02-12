The invitation lists the names of the educational institutions attended by the couple, with IIT Bombay written next to the groom's name and IIT Delhi next to the bride's name.

Wedding invitation cards are evolving with the times, moving away from traditional phrases and formats. The current trend emphasises humour and creativity, making the invitations enjoyable for guests. Recently, an old wedding invitation has gone viral on social media, showcasing the couple's names with the IITs they have attended, prompting widespread amusement among viewers.

A user named Mahesh shared a wedding invitation on X, which features the caption, “All you need is love to get married.” The invitation lists the names of the educational institutions attended by the couple, with IIT Bombay written next to the groom's name and IIT Delhi next to the bride's name.

Ever since it has been shared online, the post has over 70,000 views and more than 500 likes with numerous comments. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, “They should have just mentioned IIT Bombay weds IIT Delhi.”

Another joked, "Rank is missing." A third user said, "Rank Quota Salary sab likh do."

A forth user said, "Please also mention which category, is it Gen or OBC/ST etc."

However, this is not the first time when a wedding has gone viral on the internet for their unique content. Earlier, a wedding invitation featuring computer-themed elements was shared on Reddit, showcasing how tech jargon was cleverly incorporated into the invitation's wording, making it stand out in the digital space.