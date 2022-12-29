Search icon
Old video of two men pushing an ambulance which brokedown midway goes viral, netizens call them 'superheroes'

A heartwarming video of two men helping out a broken down ambulance late at night shows the true meaning of this line.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: A small act of kindness can help to improve the world. We've all grown up hearing this valuable phrase.  A heartwarming video of two men helping out a broken down ambulance late at night shows the true meaning of this line, and it is going viral on Twitter. The viral short segment was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra and has garnered nearly 70,000 views. The clip has won the hearts of netizens and will simply restore your faith in humanity. 

Watch it here:

The clip was first shared in 2019 and was shot in Delhi. According to the original post, a serious patient was being relocated from DDU Hospital in Hari Nagar to RML Hospital in Delhi when the ambulance broke down halfway. But nevertheless, because of two sikh bikers, the patient was taken to the hospital.

“While shifting the patient to another hospital, the ambulance broke down late at night. 2 bikers passing by came as angels and helped the ambulance by pushing it for about 12 KM like this,” IPS Kabra captioned the clip. 

Netizens loved the gesture

The clip left everyone teary-eyed on the social media. Netizens couldn’t stop lauding the men’s noble gesture. “Rarely it's seen sir, but still humanity alive, pranam sir  (sic),” a user wrote. “he ambulance was shifting a patient from DDU hospital, Hari Nagar to RML hospital, when it broke down. Two Turbaned Sikhs going to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib , gave a helping LEG to push the ambulance till RML hospital. Kudos to thee men (sic),” another comment read.

