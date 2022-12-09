Old video of toddler 'punching' Muhammad Ali in boxing ring goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: Internet regularly keeps its users updated with motivational quotes and inspiring videos. Gems from social media are something netizens eagerly wait for and Internet didn’t disappoint this Friday also. You may ask, why? what happened? Well, it's an old Muhammad Ali video that has recently gained traction on social media. It depicts a boxing great in the ring with a small fan. Mini Nair shared the video on Twitter, and it has received 1.6 million views so far.

This classic clip is a testimony of the man that was Mohammed Ali.



He was called the greatest, not for nothing!!



pic.twitter.com/6s1Mde3XX6 — Mini Nair (@minicnair) December 5, 2022

The viral video opens with GOAT Muhammad Ali in the boxing ring with a small fan. With his boxing gloves on, the toddler is ready for a fight. Ali played along with his fan as he landed punch after punch. At the end of the video, the toddler kisses Muhammad Ali on the cheek, which is exactly why this is was a fantastic fight.

“This classic clip is a testimony of the man that was Mohammed Ali. He was called the greatest, not for nothing,” reads the video caption.

Needless to say, the video went crazy viral on social media and also brought back some pleasant memories. Many netizens were highly impressed by the great boxer and many fans also wrote why people loved Muhammad Ali and why is he the greatest.

One user wrote, "Hv nvr forgotten that 'Rumble in d Jungle'.....patience on d ropes nd final fury knocking out d champ George Foreman"

Another user said, "The most charismatic sportsman till date. Mike Tyson has probably more victories than him but what Ali did for boxing 100 Mike Tysons wouldn't achieve."

No one has ever born to match Mohd Ali.