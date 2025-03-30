One of the key themes of his speech was the massive change coming to the computing world.

In June 1983, a 28-year-old Steve Jobs delivered a keynote speech at the International Design Conference in Aspen (IDCA). This speech, unseen until now, has been revealed by The Steve Jobs Archive in an online exhibit called The Objects of Our Life. The film captures Jobs on the brink of launching the Macintosh, speaking about how Apple aimed to bring simplicity and great design to personal computers.

One of the key themes of his speech was the massive change coming to the computing world. Jobs compared computers and society to being on a “first date” in the 1980s. At the time, most American homes did not have computers, but Jobs confidently predicted that millions would be sold in the coming years. He emphasised that Apple would make sure computers did not just work well but also looked great.

Apple had always focused on designing products in a “creative, professional manner.” Jobs himself was inspired by various design elements, from fashion designer Issey Miyake to the Sony Walkman and Italian industrial designers like Bellini and Sottsass. His attention to detail helped Apple create products that set new standards in the tech industry.

Jony Ive, Apple’s former chief designer, introduced the exhibit and reflected on Jobs’ predictions. He noted that some of Jobs' ideas seemed impossible at the time but eventually became reality. According to Ive, Jobs had a special ability to inspire creativity and encourage new ideas within his team.