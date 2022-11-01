Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Old video of ruby red water flowing in river goes viral, know reason behind peculiar phenomenon

A red river in Peru has caught the attention of people all over the internet. Check the video out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

Old video of ruby red water flowing in river goes viral, know reason behind peculiar phenomenon
Old video of ruby red water flowing in river goes viral, know reason behind peculiar phenomenon

A recent video of Peru's Red River is currently trending online. In this fascinating video, which a Twitter user uploaded, the river can be seen pouring across a valley in South America. As shown in the video, the water in this river in Cusco is brick red. Due to soil erosion from numerous mineral deposits found in the vivid strata of the mountains and valleys, this red river phenomenon has been seen.

Why did the water turn red here?

The area's red colour is caused by the presence of red sandstone that is high in iron oxide. This sedimentary rock, which is rich in minerals, gets carried down the mountainside during heavy rains, turning the river crimson or pink.

This popular video has caught sight of the internet and is currently trending globally. It certainly seems wonderful. This video has received 3.6 million views since it was shared. In addition, the video has a huge number of comments and likes. 

One of the users thought of it as strawberry milk. She commented, “That must be something to see for sure. For some reason, I thought of strawberry milk when I first saw it.”

Someone after looking at the video went down the lane of imagination and wrote, “I imagine now a country where some rivers run with wine and some with pomegranate juice, where the fish taste of oranges and the birds all sing songs in Spanish. You can only go there with the proper invitation.”

Someone wished they could be there to witness this beauty and wrote, "I wish I could witness that in person.”

One talks about how incredible our planet earth is and how it never fails to amaze us. He wrote, “Whoa that's freaky. Just goes to show our earth is wonderfully and intricately designed and created by God.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's family, friends watch film in customised t-shirts imprinted with her Junoon look
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering 'unfortunate injury', writes 'breaks my heart to inform you...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.