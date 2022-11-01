Old video of ruby red water flowing in river goes viral, know reason behind peculiar phenomenon

A recent video of Peru's Red River is currently trending online. In this fascinating video, which a Twitter user uploaded, the river can be seen pouring across a valley in South America. As shown in the video, the water in this river in Cusco is brick red. Due to soil erosion from numerous mineral deposits found in the vivid strata of the mountains and valleys, this red river phenomenon has been seen.

The Red River in Peru.pic.twitter.com/jMhXj3JUKC — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 31, 2022

Why did the water turn red here?

The area's red colour is caused by the presence of red sandstone that is high in iron oxide. This sedimentary rock, which is rich in minerals, gets carried down the mountainside during heavy rains, turning the river crimson or pink.

This popular video has caught sight of the internet and is currently trending globally. It certainly seems wonderful. This video has received 3.6 million views since it was shared. In addition, the video has a huge number of comments and likes.

One of the users thought of it as strawberry milk. She commented, “That must be something to see for sure. For some reason, I thought of strawberry milk when I first saw it.”

Someone after looking at the video went down the lane of imagination and wrote, “I imagine now a country where some rivers run with wine and some with pomegranate juice, where the fish taste of oranges and the birds all sing songs in Spanish. You can only go there with the proper invitation.”

Someone wished they could be there to witness this beauty and wrote, "I wish I could witness that in person.”

One talks about how incredible our planet earth is and how it never fails to amaze us. He wrote, “Whoa that's freaky. Just goes to show our earth is wonderfully and intricately designed and created by God.”