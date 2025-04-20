Vaibhav Suryanvanshi also became the youngest player to ever play in IPL, thereby also the youngest-ever debutant in IPL history. The left-handed batter turned 14 on March 27, and was purchased by RR for Rs 1.1 crore in the mega auction last year.

RR is at eighth spot with two wins and six losses, however, during the run-chase of 181 runs, RR was off to a fine start thanks to openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the latter started his IPL career with a huge six over covers on the very first ball he faced.

Suryanvanshi continued to take down Avesh Khan, while Jaiswal took down Shardul Thakur and Aiden Markram with some audacious sixes. RR reached their 50-run mark in 4.3 overs. However, Rishabh Pant's stumping left Vaibhav Suryavanshi in tears. The teenage sensation didn't just stop there, and then took on Avesh Khan in the second over, hitting him for a first-ball six too. Then he wrapped up the over with a four, where he was also dropped.

Now, an old-video of this young star is going viral where he an be seen practing on the terrace.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi practiced on his terrace to hone his cricket skills. This practice helped him develop his talent and eventually led to his debut in the IPL, where he became the youngest player to play in the tournament. He showcased his talent with a powerful six off the first ball he faced in the IPL.

Socail media reaction:

Ever since this video has resurfaced, people has taken to the comment section to praise Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

One user wrote, "hard work pays off," while another said you are a good cricketer.

A thid user said, "India's Shahid Afridi."

Speaking on the 14-year-old, RR head coach Rahul Dravid recently said, “He is training really well, and he looks like a really good and exciting talent but there are other equally good players as well and part of our responsibility is to groom him well, give him a little bit of time in the environment, let him get used to it and practice with the players, let him get a feel of the environment, all these are great experiences for him, rather than putting him straight in front of the crowd so it's a part of the process we follow in grooming a player and if an opportunity arises we won't be scared to play him if it is required.”