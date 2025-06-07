Premanand Govind Sharan, aka Premanandji Maharaj, is a renowned spiritual leader, known for his profound teachings and indomitable devotion to Lord Krishna. You must have come across videos of the spiritual guru delivering his wisdom to his followers.

He is celebrated for his resilience, having overcome severe health challenges with his dedication to deities. Interestingly, he renounced the world at a young age, surrending himself to the spiritual world. Have you seen Premanandji Maharaj in his youth avatar?

Well, we have a surprise for his millions of devotees. Posted on Instagram, an old video of the spiritual guru is making waves online, with netizens chanting "Hare Krishna" to acknowledge his teachings. Shared by an user under the name _krishnaavaani, the video features Premanandji Maharaj telling a devotee if he visits goddess Radha or lord Bihari for once in his life, he will depart for heaven.

"For once in your life, get a glimpse of Radhaji, Bihari ji and you'll never go to hell. The thing is, if we visit the deities will full dedication, we will remain happy for the rest of our lives", he was heard saying in the video.

Watch

Throughout the conversation, Premanandji Maharaj kept an enchanting smile on his face. "Finally found old video of Maharaj ji", the video was titled.

Here's how netizens reacted

"You're not an ordinary person, you're an avatar of Lord Krishna, carrying sweetness in your emotions, love in voice, and benevolence in vision", an user wrote.

Another user simply commented, "Hare Krishna".

A third wrote, "Radhe Radhe".