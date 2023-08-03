Old video of man releasing sea of snakes into the wild scares internet, watch

Recently, an old video has resurfaced online, showcasing a fearless individual interacting with dozens of snakes in their natural habitat.

New Delhi: Hearing the word "snake" can send shivers down anyone's spine. The mere thought of these elusive and often venomous creatures triggers an innate fear in many. But what is it about snakes that makes them so intimidating? Perhaps it is their lethal reputation or their mysterious, slithering movements. Whatever the reason, one cannot deny the aura of danger that surrounds these creatures.

Recently, an old video has resurfaced online, showcasing a fearless individual interacting with dozens of snakes in their natural habitat. Shared by the Instagram handle @snakebytestv, this short clip has captivated the attention of internet users worldwide.

In the video, we see a man standing amidst the lush foliage of a forest, a sizable bag filled with snakes clutched in his hands. The tension in the air is palpable as he prepares to release the serpents into the wild. With a deep breath, he gently loosens the bag, and suddenly, snakes of various shapes and sizes spill out in abundance.

A mesmerizing and chilling sight unfolds before our eyes. The forest floor becomes a sea of coiling and slithering reptiles, moving in a harmonious yet eerie dance. The man remains remarkably composed, seemingly undeterred by the daunting task ahead.

As the snakes disperse, he takes on the courageous challenge of handling them with his bare hands. One by one, he delicately untangles the creatures, calmly guiding them back into the forest. His movements exude confidence and experience, displaying a profound understanding of these enigmatic animals.

The video of the fearless man releasing dozens of snakes into the wild triggered a torrent of reactions from social media users, leading to a flooded comments section filled with various emotions and opinions.

One user expressed their visceral response to the clip, saying, "Goosebumps....omg this looks scary." This sentiment is not uncommon, as snakes are known to evoke fear and trepidation in many people due to their potentially dangerous nature.

Conversely, another user offered a different perspective on the situation. They commented, "They catch snakes in people's homes and residential areas and then release them in the wilderness, away from human habitats."