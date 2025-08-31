Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

Old video of man feeding beer to elephant goes viral, triggers online backlash

The wildlife sanctuary shared a statement on Facebook last month, confirming the incident and saying the elephant in the clip was healthy.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 05:07 PM IST

Old video of man feeding beer to elephant goes viral, triggers online backlash
Investigations are underway after a Spanish tourist allegedly poured beer into an elephant's trunk at a wildlife reserve in Kenya. In the now-deleted video, the man, who goes by the Instagram handle @skydive_kenya, can be seen drinking beer from a can of popular Kenyan beer Tusker and pouring the remaining beverage into the trunk of an elephant named Bupa.

According to a BBC report, the incident took place at Ol Jogi Conservancy in Laikipia County in central Kenya last year, but only recently came to light after Kenyans criticised the tourist who captioned the video clip: "Just an elephant and a toothy friend."

"This should never have happened. We are a conservation organisation and we can't let this happen," a staff member told the publication. "We don't even let people near the elephants."

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) spokesperson Paul Udoto said an investigation has been ordered into the matter to identify the man who does not use his name on the social media account.

The wildlife sanctuary shared a statement on Facebook last month, confirming the incident and saying the elephant in the clip was healthy.

"The Ol Jogi Wildlife Conservation Department is aware of a video in which a man appears to be feeding beer to one of our habituated elephants. The elephant in the video, Bupa, has lived at Ol Jogi for a number of years," the statement said.

"We take such matters extremely seriously and are committed to ensuring the well-being and dignity of the animals in our care," the conservation body concluded.

Reacting to the news, social media users expressed outrage over the man's actions and demanded strict action against him.

One user said, "He should be fined and deported. End of holiday. And his name should be recorded too," while another added, "This guy should be banned from all wildlife sites for life."

A third commented: "Every animal on this planet deserves to feel safe and respected!!! This is totally disturbing, shameful, appalling and unacceptable."

Also read: Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full list

 

