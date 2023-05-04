'Gambhir jitna bada dil..' : Old video of Gautam Gambhir giving his man-of-the-match award to Virat Kohli wins hearts

screengrab

Viral video: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the last few days. The pair were involved in a controversy following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1.

The Gambhir-Kohli rivalry is not new. They've also clashed in the past. Whether it was in the 2013 IPL or the 2016 edition, the two couldn't keep from taking on each other whenever their teams battled. However, the duo's relationship wasn't as poor in the early days. When Kohli started playing for the India team and Gambhir was a pro, the two used to maintain a friendly bond. Their relationship was so good that Gambhir had even given away his Man-of-the-Match trophy to Kohli, who had struck his maiden international century, as the duo led India to a 7-wicket triumph against Sri Lanka in an ODI match at the Eden Gardens in 2009.

Watch the clip here:

In 2009, Gautam Gambhir gave his MOM award to Virat Kohli for his maiden . It’s a priceless moment for any young player. But #ViratKohli hate GG. Virat should remembered what GG has done for him and should respect GG. #RCBvLSG #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/4aRbYUmdlS — Afrid Mahmud Rifat (@amr_801) May 2, 2023

Chasing 316 in the fourth ODI of the five-match series against Sri Lanka, India conceded two wickets at the score of 23. Following this, Kohli and Gambhir put on a 224-run third-wicket stand to put India in command. While Kohli was out for 107, Gambhir batted on and scored 150 not out to lead India home. However, Gambhir chose to present his award to Kohli. The announcement was made by former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, who was the presenter at the presenting event. Gambhir was also spotted clapping as Kohli was presented with the award.

The old footage is now making the rounds on social media, with viewers expressing their joy at seeing the relationship the two titans previously enjoyed.