Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Old video of Bill Gates grooving at Microsoft Windows launch party goes viral

In the 23-second clip, Gates can be seen enthusiastically grooving on stage with Former CEO of Microsoft, Steve Ballmer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:48 AM IST

Old video of Bill Gates grooving at Microsoft Windows launch party goes viral
Screengrab

New Delhi: Social media has evolved into a one-stop place for all kinds of images and videos. A now-viral video shows Bill Gates dancing at the Microsoft Windows launch party in 1995. Now an old clip of billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates from the Microsoft Windows launch party in 1995 is creating a buzz online. The footage shows the American billionaire and business magnate on stage dancing, singing, and grooving. The clip is shared on Twitter by user named Lost in History and it has garnered 6.5 million views.

In the 23-second clip,  Gates can be seen enthusiastically grooving on stage with Former CEO of Microsoft, Steve Ballmer.  The caption for the video reads, "Microsoft Windows 1995 Launch Party."

READ: Sania Mirza poses with Instagram influencer Riyaz Aly, viral pic takes internet by storm

The video has received over six million views and over seven thousand likes since it was shared. Many internet users were thrilled to witness the historic occasion. “D'awww I love blast from the past videos like this. the hairstyles, glasses and clothes are just great. :),” wrote an user. “Bill, the typical 'nerd' guy!! That's how any launch should be like, a Celebration of the efforts of the company!!! Not some bland graphical solo presentation,” posted another. “Everytime I see this, I'm reminded of how much I love it,,” expressed a third.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.