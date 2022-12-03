Old video of Bill Gates grooving at Microsoft Windows launch party goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: Social media has evolved into a one-stop place for all kinds of images and videos. A now-viral video shows Bill Gates dancing at the Microsoft Windows launch party in 1995. Now an old clip of billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates from the Microsoft Windows launch party in 1995 is creating a buzz online. The footage shows the American billionaire and business magnate on stage dancing, singing, and grooving. The clip is shared on Twitter by user named Lost in History and it has garnered 6.5 million views.

Microsoft Windows 1995 Launch Party pic.twitter.com/3bzSVqSRVM — Lost in History (@LIHpics) September 29, 2022

In the 23-second clip, Gates can be seen enthusiastically grooving on stage with Former CEO of Microsoft, Steve Ballmer. The caption for the video reads, "Microsoft Windows 1995 Launch Party."

The video has received over six million views and over seven thousand likes since it was shared. Many internet users were thrilled to witness the historic occasion. “D'awww I love blast from the past videos like this. the hairstyles, glasses and clothes are just great. :),” wrote an user. “Bill, the typical 'nerd' guy!! That's how any launch should be like, a Celebration of the efforts of the company!!! Not some bland graphical solo presentation,” posted another. “Everytime I see this, I'm reminded of how much I love it,,” expressed a third.