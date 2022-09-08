Search icon
Old photograph of Cyrus Mistry eating in dhaba with his driver goes viral

On September 4 in the Palghar region of Maharashtra, Mr. Mistry (54) and his companion Jahangir Pandole were killed when his car into a road barrier.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 09:01 PM IST

Photo: Facebook

After Cyrus Mistry's untimely death in a car crash on Sunday, a photo of him having dinner with his driver has gone viral online. People have been sharing it on Facebook and other social media. 

Facebook page for Zoroastrians in Hyderabad shared this picture, captioning it, "A picture that speaks a thousand words. See the humility of Cyrus Mistry. He is enjoying a simple meal with his driver at a local dhaba on an earlier road trip. Yes he preferred road trips and street food more than planes."

Mr. Mistry is shown in a suit and tie seated on a cot, enjoying the dinner in a traditional setting. The man is grinning at the camera. 

Mr Mistry was the son of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, one of India's most renowned corporate families, and tributes have been pouring in since his death on March 24.

On September 4 in the Palghar region of Maharashtra, Mr. Mistry (54) and his companion Jahangir Pandole were killed when their Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC crashed into a road barrier. On Tuesday, Mr. Mistry was cremated in Mumbai.

Because of the incident, there has been discussion on the need of using seat belts wherever one is seated in a vehicle. Mr. Mistry was not wearing a seatbelt and was located in the backseat.

