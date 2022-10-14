Old man pulls off epic somersault with utmost ease, viral video delights netizens

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: You've probably seen a lot of videos on Twitter of people doing stunts. They frequently leave us speechless. However, a recent video of a old man performing a never-before-seen summersault has made our jaws touch the floor. Handle named Extreme Videos has shared the 7-second clip on Twitter which has garnered over 724k views so far.

In the viral video, the old man is seen doing summersault one after the other. He is able to nail each and every one of them with speed and precision and continues to do so. The ground is covered with sand so that he does not get hurt if he makes the wrong landing. However, each and every move of his is absolutely faultless. The onlookers also looks impressed with his immprssive attempts.

The video quickly went viral after it was posted. At the time of filing, it already had recieved more than 20,000 likes. We're still not believing it. It has shocked us and the Twitterati, as evidenced by the comments on the thread. While some internet users expressed their appreciation with emojis, others expressed concern for the man's safety. "Outstanding uncle but plz be careful," one user wrote. Another simply referred to the video as "super."