'Old is gold' : Throwback video of young Farah Khan, Javed Jaffrey dancing together stuns internet

New Delhi: Farah Khan, B-town's renowned choreographer and filmmaker, could never have thought in her craziest dreams that her past would come back to bite her! On Instagram, an epic video starring Farah Khan and actor Javed Jaffrey went viral.

The amusing video is of a tune from the 1987 film Saat Saal Baad, which was released 27 years ago! Farah and Javed are seen doing a break dance that Javed Jaffrey choreographed. Farah appears to be so slim and beautiful in the footage, and she is almost unrecognisable.

"Get ready for some nostalgia as we take you back to a time when #JaavedJaffrey and #FarahKhan teamed up for this performance for the movie Saat Saal Baad (1987). #bollywood" reads the video caption.



The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 200,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 8,000 likes.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“ I know he is great actor but i didn't know he is great dancer too.,” posted an Instagram user. “Javed Jaffrey is really good dancer. Boogie Woogie gave so many kids a chance to shine.” commented another. “This dance sequence was choreographed by Javed Jaffery himself. Farah khan was paid 3000/- for this dance. This movie stars Sharmila Tagore.” shared a third. “Bollywood version of Friday the 13th ,” wrote a fourth. Many shared their reactions though heart and fire emojis.