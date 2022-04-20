Ola CEO dances on ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ in viral video to test THIS feature of e-scooters

Screengrab from video tweeted by the Ola CEO

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Tuesday shared an update about a cool feature from the new operating system for Ola Electric Scooters. He shared an update about the new operating system with a video of himself dancing to Harrdy Sandhu’s popular song Bijlee Bijlee.

On March 16, the Ola CEO announced the new operating system for Ola Electric Scooters called MoveOS 2.0. He also informed that it would be released by the end of April and talked about the key features of the system.

“MoveOS 2.0 is almost ready and coming by the end of April for everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more,” reads the post.

The MoveOS 2.0 has a music feature as well. Aggarwal shared an update about the cool feature of MoveOS 2.0 with a video that has now gone viral.

In the viral video, Bhavish Aggarwal can be seen grooving to the peppy number with Slokarth Dash, head of strategy and planning at Ola. The duo shook a leg to the viral song with gusto and you can also get a glimpse of the Ola Electric scooter in the clip.

“Doing some final expert testing for the MoveOS 2 music feature,” reads the caption of the post.

After being shared online, the video garnered close to 2 lakh views online. Bijlee Bijlee is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and also features Palak Tiwari.

