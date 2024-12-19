The email, addressing what Aggarwal described as the “misuse” of work-from-home (WFH) culture, highlighted concerns over low attendance and lack of accountability

A screenshot of an email allegedly sent by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal to employees has sparked a heated debate online. The email, addressing what Aggarwal described as the “misuse” of work-from-home (WFH) culture, highlighted concerns over low attendance and lack of accountability.

In the email, Aggarwal expressed frustration with employees who he claimed were neglecting their duties. “It is shocking that a lot of people have very poor attendance,” he reportedly wrote. He added that such behavior disrespects hard working colleagues and called for accountability.

Aggarwal announced stricter attendance policies, clarifying that Ola has no WFH policy except for genuine needs. “Those of you who have misused the freedom so far, HR will be having a conversation with you,” he warned.

Addressing complaints about Ola’s facial recognition attendance system, Aggarwal dismissed them as baseless, stating, “Let’s not insult basic intelligence. Come to work, do good work, and feel a part of Ola’s mission.”

The email has gone viral, with its blunt tone dividing opinions. Some praised Aggarwal’s efforts to enforce discipline, while others criticised the approach as harsh.

While the email has drawn widespread attention, the authenticity of the screenshot can’t be independently verified by DNA.