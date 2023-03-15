Oh My God! Viral photo of blue whale’s preserved heart stuns netizens

screengrab

New Delhi: The blue whale, which can grow up to 100 feet long and weigh 200 tons, is the largest mammal to have ever lived on Earth. Their hearts are the biggest in the animal world, weighing up to 1,000 pounds and measuring the size of small cars. These enormous organs have a resting pulse rate of only five to six beats per minute but can pump up to 60 gallons of blood per beat. Recently RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka treated his massive fanbase with a breathtaking picture of a blue whale’s preserved heart.

This is the preserved heart of a blue whale which weighs 181 kg. It measures 1.2 meters wide and 1.5 meters tall and its heartbeat can be heard from more than 3.2 km away. pic.twitter.com/hutbnfXlnq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 13, 2023

Goenka's post shows a photo of a blue whale's heart that washed up in Newfoundland in 2014. It was in excellent enough condition that scientists were able to preserve its 440-pound (nearly 200Kg) weight at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto. The enormous heart will simply captivate you.

“This is the preserved heart of a blue whale which weighs 181 kg. It measures 1.2 meters wide and 1.5 meters tall and its heartbeat can be heard from more than 3.2 km away," Goenka captioned the post.



Over 170k people have seen the post, and it has received many surprised comments. The large heart caused many to gasp in awe and voice their shock at how well it had been preserved.

One user wrote, "Whoaaaaaaa universe has its own creativity from plants to animals to humans . From an ant to a whale how beautifully created"

Another one commented, "It looks much bigger than that! Wish the ladder to compair, it looks more than 3m high."