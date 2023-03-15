Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Oh My God! Viral photo of blue whale’s preserved heart stuns netizens

Recently RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka treated his massive fanbase with a breathtaking picture of a blue whale’s preserved heart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Oh My God! Viral photo of blue whale’s preserved heart stuns netizens
screengrab

New Delhi: The blue whale, which can grow up to 100 feet long and weigh 200 tons, is the largest mammal to have ever lived on Earth. Their hearts are the biggest in the animal world, weighing up to 1,000 pounds and measuring the size of small cars. These enormous organs have a resting pulse rate of only five to six beats per minute but can pump up to 60 gallons of blood per beat. Recently RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka treated his massive fanbase with a breathtaking picture of a blue whale’s preserved heart.

Goenka's post shows a photo of a blue whale's heart that washed up in Newfoundland in 2014. It was in excellent enough condition that scientists were able to preserve its 440-pound (nearly 200Kg) weight at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto. The enormous heart will simply captivate you.

“This is the preserved heart of a blue whale which weighs 181 kg. It measures 1.2 meters wide and 1.5 meters tall and its heartbeat can be heard from more than 3.2 km away," Goenka captioned the post. 


Over 170k people have seen the post, and it has received many surprised comments. The large heart caused many to gasp in awe and voice their shock at how well it had been preserved.

One user wrote, "Whoaaaaaaa universe has its own creativity from plants to animals to humans . From an ant to a whale how beautifully created"

Another one commented, "It looks much bigger than that! Wish the ladder to compair, it looks more than 3m high."

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress mega event to conclude today, top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey | In Pics
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet K Krithivasan, IIT alumnus and new CEO-designate of multi-billion dollar company TCS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.