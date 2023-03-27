'Offensive statement': Ashneer Grover's reaction on comparison with YouTuber Ankur Warikoo sparks meme fest

File photo

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, who was also a part of Shark Tank India season 1, has expressed unhappiness over his comparison with popular finance YouTuber Ankur Warikoo. Ashneer Grover was addressing an event when a student asked him if he has also become a social media influencer just like YouTuber Warikoo.

Ashneer Grover replied to the question jokingly and said that the comparison left him offended. Ashneer Grover added that he had never heard a more offensive statement in his life. Ashneer added that people should avoid comparing him with Warikoo. Asneer Grover remarked that the comparison has left him offended and he wants to leave the event.

Ashneer Grover’s reactions have left many Twitter users in surprise but some called the millionaire entrepreneur ‘arrogant’.

Few days ago, Ashneer Grover had requested the media not to use pictures of his “older fatter" self. “Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don’t even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !! [sic]", he had tweeted.