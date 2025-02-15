Errol Musk's claim about Michelle Obama being transgender reignites an old conspiracy theory, sparking

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has made headlines with a controversial statement about former First Lady Michelle Obama, reigniting an old conspiracy theory. This claim has stirred up online reactions and added fuel to speculation surrounding Michelle Obama’s marriage to former President Barack Obama. Rumors have also linked Michelle Obama to actress Jennifer Aniston, adding further attention to the issue.

The controversy started after a video of Errol Musk making the claim went viral on social media. On February 13, 2025, X user @WojPawelczyk posted a clip from a podcast where the host suggested that “Michelle Obama is a man.” In response, Errol Musk said, “Of course. You don’t know that? Joan Rivers mentioned it publicly. And she was dead two weeks later.” He further added, “You can look it up on any Internet thing. Michelle Obama is a man.” These comments are a repetition of a conspiracy theory that first gained attention in 2014 when comedian Joan Rivers made similar remarks about Michelle Obama.

The Joan Rivers Connection

The conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama being transgender gained traction in 2014 after Joan Rivers made a controversial comment during an interview. When asked if the U.S. would ever have a gay president, Rivers replied, “We already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down.” She then added, “You know Michelle is a tranny,” which she later clarified meant “transgender.” Rivers’ comment sparked significant attention, though she never provided further details before her death in September 2014. Conspiracy theorists have since connected her passing to these remarks, despite no credible evidence supporting the claim.

Online Reactions to Errol Musk’s Comments

Errol Musk’s statement sparked a variety of reactions online. Some social media users demanded proof, while others criticized him for spreading unverified claims. One X user commented, “NEED MORE EVIDENCE. SHOW IT TO ME.” Another user responded to Errol Musk’s age, saying, “Errol looks decent for his age.” Others were less impressed, dismissing his comments as baseless. One person asked, “The man is no longer in office, so why this? You don’t have anything positive to do with your life?”

No Evidence to Support the Claim

Despite the growing attention around Errol Musk’s comments, there is no credible evidence to support the claim that Michelle Obama is transgender. The theory, which started as a joke by Joan Rivers, has been widely debunked over the years. However, conspiracy theorists continue to spread the false narrative. This situation highlights how misinformation can quickly spread online, especially when influential figures repeat such claims.

While the video of Errol Musk’s comments has gained viral attention, it remains an example of how false rumors can be amplified on social media without any credible evidence.