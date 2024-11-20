In a surprising event, a woman got an "oxygen bag" for free along with food ordered online through Magicpin - a food delivery app.

In a surprising event, a woman got an "oxygen bag" for free along with food ordered online through Magicpin - a food delivery app. This bizarre delivery comes amid rising levels of pollution in the national capital, which has posed grave challenges for the residents.

The customer posted the clip online, which was later shared by an Instagram page under the name 'sarcatic us'. "Girl gets oxygen in food delivery as Delhi pollution peaks!" the clip was captioned.

The clip opens with the woman opening the packet and taking out the food first. She later found an "oxygen" pack inside the same bag, which was labelled, "O2 for you Cutuuu".

The video, which got viral in no time, has garnered over 30k likes. "Left us breathless", it was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

While many have found it amusing, several others reckon that the idea will "popular in future".

"People laughed when the first mineral water bottles were introduced, saying, ‘Who would buy it? We have plenty of free water.’ But now, it’s a necessity. The same will happen with these oxygen packs—they’ll be popular in the future", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Superb".

A third hilariously wrote, "Send back carbondioxide in return".