Nvidia's Jensen Huang goes viral for dancing with employees at Taiwan event | WATCH

A video of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang is doing the rounds on social media wherein he can be seen causally dancing with his colleagues on stage at a company's event in Taiwan. Check it out.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang is trending high on social media after a video of him dancing on stage with employees at the company's event went viral. The light-hearted moment captivated mostly positive reactions on social media for stepping away from his traditional image of a corporate leader and joining his colleagues on stage at Nvidia’s “Constellation All-Employee Celebration in Taipei, Taiwan.

An X user named Mario Nawfal shared a clip of Huang dancing with his Nvidia colleagues and wrote, ''Jensen Huang is out there living his best life, dancing at the NVIDIA all-employee celebration event in Taipei, Taiwan. You'd never guess he's the CEO.''

Take a look

Jensen Huang is out there living his best life, dancing at the NVIDIA all-employee celebration event in Taipei, Taiwan



You'd never guess he's the CEO pic.twitter.com/LsLTsMfPqd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 30, 2026

Netizens reactions

Soon after the video of the Nvidia chief went viral on online platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook, netizens were quick enough to express their views on the light-hearted moment at an all-employee celebration event. One user wrote, ''Old Huang is truly both down-to-earth and a multi-billionaire, feels like he's got an endless stream of stuff to deal with every day—pretty amusing, hahaha.''

''It’s always interesting seeing leaders in moments like this… it reminds you they’re not just names on headlines or earnings reports, but real people who can genuinely relax and enjoy time with their teams,'' wrote another.

A third user commented, ''Jensen Huang out here dropping the CEO title and hitting the dance floor like it’s 1999! This is peak leadership energy building a $3T+ empire by day, and vibing with the team like one of the crew by night. NVIDIA culture hits different.''

Another user stated, ''Old Huang is truly both down-to-earth and a multi-billionaire, feels like he's got an endless stream of stuff to deal with every day—pretty amusing, hahaha.''

Meanwhile, Huang is currently in Taiwan for a major AI conference in Taipei and is expected to visit South Korea next week. Media reports suggest that Hyang will arrive in South Korea on June 5 to meet top executives from K Group, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Corp, and Naver.