Nursery teachers face backlash for singing 'Aaha Tamatar' at training, watch viral video

A viral video of nursery teachers singing Aaha Tamatar has ignited a debate online.

The popular children's song "Aaha Tamatar Bada Majedar" has become a sensation, frequently featured as background music in social media posts. However, its popularity faced unexpected criticism when a video emerged showing nursery teachers practicing the song during a training session. This led to significant backlash online, with many expressing disapproval of the song's use in an educational context.

The video, shared by Nitin Sshakya on Instagram, showed several teachers dressed in sarees practicing the dance moves of the viral poem during a training session.

Sharing the video on Instagram he captioned the video: “Nursery teachers getting excellent training,” and added a clapping emoji. Ever since he has posted this video it has gained over 2.9 million views and several comments.

Although the video was probably intended as a lighthearted moment, it did not resonate well with many viewers, who took to the comments section to express their opinions.

A user wrote, “Real tamasha. It's not all about education.” Another, claiming to be in the same profession, added, “I am also a nursery teacher, and I teach better than them.”

A third user wrote, “How embarrassing.” A fourth commented, “It's better to learn phonetics or other important topics for the future.”

However, Some viewers also came in support of teachers as they said, noting that they are required to conduct "special classes for rhymes." One commenter added, "I have huge respect for teachers." The video also ignited a discussion about the salaries of individuals in the teaching profession.

Meanwhile, the Hindi children's rhyme "Aaha Tamatar Bada Majedar" saw a surge in popularity on social media as users started to creatively use its audio in their posts. A significant moment occurred when a user posted an edited video featuring the K-pop group BTS dancing to the catchy tune, which initiated a broader trend.