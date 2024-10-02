Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

PM Modi calls Rajinikanth's wife Latha to know about actor's health

Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee divorce: Extra-marital affair, ego clash, Honey Singh? What are the possible reasons

Nursery teachers face backlash for singing 'Aaha Tamatar' at training, watch viral video

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee divorce: Extra-marital affair, ego clash, Honey Singh? What are the possible reasons

Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee divorce: Extra-marital affair, ego clash, Honey Singh? What are the possible reasons

Nursery teachers face backlash for singing 'Aaha Tamatar' at training, watch viral video

Nursery teachers face backlash for singing 'Aaha Tamatar' at training, watch viral video

Preity Zinta shares 'sweetest way' to survive late night shoot

Preity Zinta shares 'sweetest way' to survive late night shoot

Impressive educational qualification of Triptii Dimri 

Impressive educational qualification of Triptii Dimri 

Diabetes tips: 6 fruits with high GI to avoid spike in blood sugar levels

Diabetes tips: 6 fruits with high GI to avoid spike in blood sugar levels

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Sohum Shah breaks his silence on rumours of fallout with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve: ‘He is the one who…’

Sohum Shah breaks his silence on rumours of fallout with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve: ‘He is the one who…’

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

HomeViral

Viral

Nursery teachers face backlash for singing 'Aaha Tamatar' at training, watch viral video

A viral video of nursery teachers singing Aaha Tamatar has ignited a debate online.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Nursery teachers face backlash for singing 'Aaha Tamatar' at training, watch viral video
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The popular children's song "Aaha Tamatar Bada Majedar" has become a sensation, frequently featured as background music in social media posts. However, its popularity faced unexpected criticism when a video emerged showing nursery teachers practicing the song during a training session. This led to significant backlash online, with many expressing disapproval of the song's use in an educational context.

The video, shared by Nitin Sshakya on Instagram, showed several teachers dressed in sarees practicing the dance moves of the viral poem during a training session. 

Sharing the video on Instagram he captioned the video: “Nursery teachers getting excellent training,” and added a clapping emoji. Ever since he has posted this video it has gained over 2.9 million views and several comments.

Although the video was probably intended as a lighthearted moment, it did not resonate well with many viewers, who took to the comments section to express their opinions.

A user wrote, “Real tamasha. It's not all about education.” Another, claiming to be in the same profession, added, “I am also a nursery teacher, and I teach better than them.”

A third user wrote, “How embarrassing.” A fourth commented, “It's better to learn phonetics or other important topics for the future.”

However, Some viewers also came in support of teachers as they said, noting that they are required to conduct "special classes for rhymes." One commenter added, "I have huge respect for teachers." The video also ignited a discussion about the salaries of individuals in the teaching profession.

Meanwhile, the Hindi children's rhyme "Aaha Tamatar Bada Majedar" saw a surge in popularity on social media as users started to creatively use its audio in their posts. A significant moment occurred when a user posted an edited video featuring the K-pop group BTS dancing to the catchy tune, which initiated a broader trend.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Rumoured boyfriend's call to Ananya Pandey goes viral, is she committed to...?

Rumoured boyfriend's call to Ananya Pandey goes viral, is she committed to...?

Meet woman, who is social media star, is married to IAS, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Meet woman, who is social media star, is married to IAS, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Solar Eclipse today: When and where to watch Surya Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

Solar Eclipse today: When and where to watch Surya Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement