Now, video of pretty Pakistani roti-making girl cutting potatoes goes viral - WATCH

The Internet often shoots people to fame in a matter of seconds with views and shares. Recently, a Pakistani girl's video had gone viral for her good looks and beautiful hazel eyes. In the earlier video, the girl could be seen making rotis (Indian flatbread).

Now, another video of the same girl is going viral. This time, she was seen cutting potatoes. The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Ekiya5 and has over 1.5 million views and more than 79,000 likes. The video was shared on September 10. The simple yet refreshing girl can be seen cutting potatoes, outside in a rural setting, with dogs and children playing in the background.

Watch the viral video here.

The videos of the girl often go viral with people praising her humble background and beautiful looks like a "Bollywood actress". Several netizens took to the comments section and praised the girl. One user commented, "mmm....beautiful," while another said, "so beautiful."

For the unversed, the hazel-eyed beauty lives in Pakistan and her name is Aamina Reyaz. She is 15-years-old and lives in the outskirts of Karachi in the Sindh province of Pakistan. Aamina belongs to the family of nomads.

In the past, one blue-eyed tea-seller named from Islamabad had gone viral after he was caught by the lens of photographer Jiah Ali. He grabbed a lot of headlines for his charming looks and has also done several modeling projects since then.