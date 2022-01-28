Now, SpiceJet air hostess Uma dances to ‘Kacha Badam’ song - Watch VIRAL video here

After Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul was seen grooving to the latest viral song 'Kacha Badam' composed by a humble peanut seller of West Bengal, now a SpiceJet air hostess grabbed everyone's attention after dancing in an empty aircraft on the viral catchy number.

Uma Meenakshi, the SpiceJet air hostess, is quite an Internet sensation herself and this time as well her video has received over 23,000 views and 5,500 likes.

The man who created the song 'Badam Badam Kacha Badam' goes by the name of Bhuban Badyakar. He was trying to sell his peanut stock and make a daily wage through this song. However, since the song was catchy, it was shared by a large number of people on the internet and went viral soon on various other social networking platforms.