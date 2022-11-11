Now Jesus Christ gets verified on Twitter, leaves users in splits

Screengrab

New Delhi: Twitter has now verified Jesus Christ. Yes, you read that correctly. Twitter has officially verified a parody page called Jesus Christ, and the blue checkmark is made possible by the Twitter Blue subscription, which is now available in select countries for $8. The parody account shows a profile picture featuring Jesus statue pointing its right index finger and raising its left thumb with a big smile. It also has 7,83,000 followers. "Carpenter, Healer, and God" reads the bio of the account.

Who has two thumbs and verified? — Jesus Christ (@jesus) November 9, 2022

The handle generally tweets funny things that Jesus Christ might have said in the modern day and has a sizable fan base. "Who has two thumbs and has verified?" After receiving the blue tick on November 9, the account tweeted.

From a verified but fake account of American basketball player LeBron James to a fake Nintendo of America account with a blue tick, some users have been misusing the new feature to impersonate others. Before finalising the $44 million deal, Musk claimed that Twitter was riddled with bots and fake accounts, and thus he did not want to proceed with the transaction. However, the social networking site has now evolved into a platform where users impersonate major brands and celebrities.

The current Twitter verification system has been in place since 2009, and it was designed to ensure that high-profile and public-facing accounts are who they claim to be. Currently, there are approximately 423,000 verified accounts on Twitter, which belong to celebrities, businesses, politicians, and, most notably, independent journalists.