Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Now Jesus Christ gets verified on Twitter, leaves users in splits

Twitter has officially verified a parody page called Jesus Christ.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Now Jesus Christ gets verified on Twitter, leaves users in splits
Screengrab

New Delhi: Twitter has now verified Jesus Christ. Yes, you read that correctly. Twitter has officially verified a parody page called Jesus Christ, and the blue checkmark is made possible by the Twitter Blue subscription, which is now available in select countries for $8. The parody account shows a profile picture featuring Jesus statue pointing its right index finger and raising its left thumb with a big smile. It also has 7,83,000 followers. "Carpenter, Healer, and God" reads the bio of the account.

The handle generally tweets funny things that Jesus Christ might have said in the modern day and has a sizable fan base. "Who has two thumbs and has verified?" After receiving the blue tick on November 9, the account tweeted.

From a verified but fake account of American basketball player LeBron James to a fake Nintendo of America account with a blue tick, some users have been misusing the new feature to impersonate others. Before finalising the $44 million deal, Musk claimed that Twitter was riddled with bots and fake accounts, and thus he did not want to proceed with the transaction. However, the social networking site has now evolved into a platform where users impersonate major brands and celebrities.

The current Twitter verification system has been in place since 2009, and it was designed to ensure that high-profile and public-facing accounts are who they claim to be. Currently, there are approximately 423,000 verified accounts on Twitter, which belong to celebrities, businesses, politicians, and, most notably, independent journalists.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Best 5G mobile phones to buy under Rs 20,000
Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta flaunts her sexy curves in white bodycon dress on her Ibiza vacation
Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS
SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Supreme Court orders early release of 6 Rajiv Gandhi murder convicts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.