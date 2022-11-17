Search icon
Notorious monkey steals man's glasses in UP's Vrindavan, video goes viral

. Just like this video shared online, that captures a notorious monkey in Vrindavan stealing the glasses of a man.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

Notorious monkey steals man's glasses in UP's Vrindavan, video goes viral
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Monkeys are adorable and, of course, hilarious creatures. And watching their antics, whether at the zoo or elsewhere, often leaves us giggling for quite some time. Just like this video shared online, that captures a notorious monkey in Vrindavan stealing the glasses of a man.  The hilarious video is a guaranteed mood booster and will make you laugh.

The man in the video appeared to be on his way to Vrindavan's temple and was surrounded by a group of other people. Just then, a monkey appeared out of nowhere, snatched his spectacles, and fled. The ape perched at the top with its newly acquired treasure after snatching the glasses. Shared on Instagram, the short segment has gone swiftly viral and people can't stop making jokes about the situation.

The video has accumulated over 5 lakh views and tons of reactions. While some netizens couldn't stop pointing out how hilarious the scene was, others wrote that it was almost like a desi version of Money Heist. "Frooty walo ne train kiya hai inko Sales badhane ke liye," commented an Instagram user with laughing emoticons. "Such naughty, mischievous monkey," posted another. "Who else laughed on this funny situation?" questioned a third. "Hahaha laughing so hard and watching it again and again," expressed a fourth.

 

