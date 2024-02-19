Twitter
Nothing CEO asks Musk to change name to 'Elon Bhai,' know why

Carl Pei Yu proposed that Musk should consider changing his username to "Elon Bhai" to facilitate the process of establishing a Tesla factory in India.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 04:27 PM IST

Nothing Phone CEO Carl Pei Yu has playfully suggested a clever idea to Tesla CEO Elon Musk regarding opening a factory in India. With Nothing Phone 2a set to hit the Indian market next month, Pei proposed that Musk should consider changing his username to "Elon Bhai" to facilitate the process of establishing a Tesla factory in India.

In a light-hearted move, Carl Pei even changed his own username on X to ‘Carl Bhai’ before tweeting directly to Elon Musk, teasing, “Elon Musk did you really think you could build a Tesla factory in India without changing your username to Elon Bhai?”

The tweet sparked a humorous exchange among netizens, with one suggesting, “You are the Bhai, he will be the Mamu,” while another chimed in with regional variations like "Elon Bhau," "Elon Gaaru," and "Elon Paaji" based on different Indian states.

The playful banter comes amidst reports of Tesla's plans to enter the Indian market. According to media reports, the Indian government is in the process of finalising a policy to extend concessional import duties on electric cars. 

Presently, India imposes a 100 per cent import duty on cars valued over Rs 33 lakh and 60 per cent for those below that range, according to Hindustan Times.

As anticipation grows for Tesla's arrival in India, Pei's witty advice adds a humorous touch to the discussions surrounding foreign investment and market entry strategies. 

While it remains to be seen whether Musk will take up the suggestion of adopting the name "Elon Bhai," the exchange showcases the playful spirit within the tech community.

