In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Tejas Express, marking the launch of India's first privately-operated train by IRCTC on the Lucknow-New Delhi route. The train, set to begin its commercial services on Saturday, introduces a new era in Indian rail travel.

The Tejas Express reduces travel time between the two cities to just 6 hours and 15 minutes, slightly faster than the Swarn Shatabdi, which currently takes 6 hours and 40 minutes. This makes it the quickest option for passengers on this busy route.

Ticket prices for the Tejas Express are competitive, with AC chair car seats starting at ₹1,280 and executive chair car seats at ₹2,450. However, due to dynamic pricing, tickets have gone as high as ₹4,325. By comparison, the Swarn Shatabdi fares are ₹970 for chair car and ₹1,935 for AC 1A, with similar dynamic pricing mechanisms in place.

Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted the significance of the launch, describing it as a milestone in India’s rail history. “This is the country’s first corporate-run train, and I congratulate the passengers embarking on this journey. Such initiatives should extend to other cities, promoting eco-friendly public transport,” he remarked, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for their support.

The train’s schedule has been tailored for convenience, departing Lucknow at 6:10 AM and reaching Delhi at 12:25 PM. On its return, it leaves Delhi at 3:35 PM and arrives in Lucknow at 10:05 PM, with only two halts en route—Kanpur and Ghaziabad. Adityanath pointed out that this schedule offers a practical solution for travelers who wish to reach Delhi by afternoon and return to Lucknow the same night, addressing the high cost of air travel and the lack of such connectivity earlier.

The Tejas Express operates six days a week, with Tuesdays as its only non-operational day. If this initiative proves successful, it could pave the way for more private operators to manage train services in India.

Positioned as a premium upgrade to the Shatabdi Express, the Tejas Express boasts several firsts, including compensation for delays calculated on an hourly basis and complimentary ₹25 lakh insurance coverage for every passenger, enhancing the travel experience with unmatched benefits.